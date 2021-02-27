The Courage to Be Resilient: Your Year of Abundance

It’s safe to say we all want a life filled with more joy and abundance. But life and adulting can be hard! As ambitious as we may be, we find ourselves feeling overworked and overwhelmed by life’s responsibilities, never-ending to-do lists, and the ever-increasing demands on our time. It’s stressful and exhausting. Throw in a relocation, job loss, career change, divorce, distance learning, or a pandemic and it can feel soul crushing.

It is possible to move confidently through life’s challenges and any life transition, while continuing to achieve our goals! In this workshop you will learn:

Why finding courage is key to your success,

3 Ways to build resilience and bounce back from any setback,

And how that leads to a life filled with more JOY & ABUNDANCE!

About the instructor:

Kimberly Smith is a Resiliency Coach and founder of Encompass Coaching. She is a native New Yorker, proud Houstonian, truth seeker, mental health advocate, yogi, mother, and dachshund lover. Through coaching services, speaking, and writing, Kimberly helps busy, ambitious, and overworked people suffering from chronic stress and exhaustion, get a grip so they can build mental stamina, increase energy and resilience, excel personally and professionally, and move confidently through life’s challenges and transitions. Kimberly has a BA in Sociology and Psychology, is an internationally certified life and career coach, and spent 10 years in corporate talent acquisition for a variety of industries. She is a servant leader passionate about dissolving the stigma around mental health, and dedicated to empowering others to live more authentic lives full of passion, purpose, courage, freedom and adventure.