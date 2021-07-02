Courtney Holder
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!
to
The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Courtney Holder
Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.
Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!
Health & WellnessFree Smoking Cessation Course
-
Art & Exhibitions Theater & DanceThrowback Thursday
-
Health & WellnessTherapeutic Flow Yoga: Open + Connect
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday At Reflections Gallery Studio
-
Art & ExhibitionsFirst Friday At In-Town Gallery
-
Education & LearningHeart-Centered Mindfulness with Sound Healing
-
Concerts & Live MusicPaul Childers honors Stevie Ray Vaughn
-
Charity & FundraisersHooters "Carry Forward" 5K Race
-
MarketsCollegedale Market
-
This & ThatOoltewah Cruise In & Bike Night
-
Comedy Education & Learning FilmThe Retro-Politan Summer Film Series: 'Quarantine Breakout Edition'
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningOil Painting 2
-
Food & Drink OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Concerts & Live MusicJason Lyles
-
© 2021 The Pulse and Brewer Media. All rights reserved.