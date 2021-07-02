Courtney Holder

to

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Courtney Holder

Singer/songwriter Courtney Holder is coming to the FEED patio! Her story-teller writing style is unique and her catchy American and pop songs never lack soulful flavor.

Join us for dinner, drinks and what’s sure to be a great show!

Info

The Feed Co. Table & Tavern 201 W. Main St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Concerts & Live Music
423-708-8500
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Courtney Holder - 2021-07-02 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Courtney Holder - 2021-07-02 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Courtney Holder - 2021-07-02 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Courtney Holder - 2021-07-02 19:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

July 1, 2021

Friday

July 2, 2021

Saturday

July 3, 2021

Sunday

July 4, 2021

Monday

July 5, 2021

Tuesday

July 6, 2021

Wednesday

July 7, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours