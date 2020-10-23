Courtney Holder
Courtney Holder will take the stage at Puckett's Chattanooga on Friday, October 23rd at 8pm for a night of live music and excellent entertainment!
to
Puckett’s Grocery & Restaurant 2 W Aquarium Way #110, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
