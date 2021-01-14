Courtney Holder

Courtney Holder

Courtney Holder is a Chattanooga-native singer songwriter with diverse musical inspiration. Her style is best described as Stevie Nicks meets Jewel with Americana soul. Tune into her live stream on January 14 at 11:30 AM EST for a lunchtime, acoustic performance from one of Chattanooga's most beloved singer-songwriters.

Our first series of shows will be hosted by Marcus Patrick Ellsworth, a Chattanooga based spoken word artist and poet. Marcus is also the host of The Floor Is Yours, the monthly open mic variety show at Barking Legs Theater.

Interested in leveling up you live stream? Learn with us!

Bandwidth is a new program created by SoundCorps to increase access to the training and technology involved in professional grade live streaming. We want to see Chattanooga bands thrive in a pandemic economy and beyond.

Register your band to perform and learn at soundcorps.org/bandwidth

