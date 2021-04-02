Courtney Holder
I'm glad to be back at Tremont playing an acoustic set! Come grab a burger and beer and listen to the new originals and covers I'm excited to share!
No cover!
to
Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
