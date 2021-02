Covid-19 Remembrance Service

Spiritual Guidance and Chaplaincy Services at Erlanger Health System will host a brief, live memorial service on Monday, February 8, at 6 PM EST.

This time of remembrance is being offered as a way of honoring those we have lost as a result of COVID-19 as well as honoring caregivers who cared for them. This opportunity to pause and reflect is open to all.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1145130922588308/

Event by Erlanger Health System