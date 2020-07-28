Covid-19 Testing at Brainerd High School

Brainerd High School 1020 N. Moore Rd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

COVID-19 testing is available at Brainerd High School Monday, July 27 to Friday, July 31, from 7AM to 2PM.

Testing at Brainerd High School is also available Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, from 7AM to 11AM.

Hamilton County Health Department COVID-19 testing sites are free and open to the public without an appointment. Walk-up and drive-thru options are available. Questions? Call the COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383. M-F 8AM-4PM; SAT 10AM-3PM

For free transportation to the school and church testing sites, call 423-315-3994. Reservations can be made Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

http://health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/HealthDepartmentAffiliatedFREETestingSitesinHamiltonCounty.aspx

