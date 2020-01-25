Cozy Tee Embroidery

This course is designed to teach participants how to make their own hand-embroidered design on a soft t-shirt. Add a little something floral or sweet to your lounge wear this winter! Learn four popular threading techniques and choose from flowers and desserts to add to a provided t-shirt.

You will learn the threading styles; running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch and French knots. This class is hands-on with all materials ready to go forward and embroider! Come get cozy at the Chattery this winter.

Class is BYOB.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and has always loved nature, animals, and art. She is co-creator of a cute craft collective called The Dear Fox you can find on instagram and facebook. Her bestie Jimi, the fox to her deer, taught her how to embroider. Sarah works at the Chattanooga Zoo as their Manager of Membership & Stewardship. In her free time, Sarah loves to of course embroider, weave, travel, and go to museums, zoos, and aquariums!