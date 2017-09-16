Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival

Crabtree Farms 1000 E 30th St , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407

Crabtree's Fall Plant Sale and Festival offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb and flower starts for your fall garden, as well as seed for fall vegetables best sown directly, and cover crop for gardeners looking feed and secure their soil during the fall and winter months. With free fall gardening workshops, music, local arts and crafts vendors, local food vendors, and children's activities, the festival provides a day of fun and educational opportunities for the whole family.

Workshop Schedule:

11am - Mushrooming Workshop with 2 Angels Mushrooms

12pm - Fall Gardening Tips with Joel Houser

1pm - Composting Demonstration with Bud Hines from The Master Gardeners

Live Music From:

11:30am - Just Us Gals

Vendors:​

2 Angels Mushroom Farm, mushrooms & logs

Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, information

Down to Earth, culinary & medicinal herb plants & coneflowers

Trailhead Nursery, native perennials, ferns, grasses, shrubs & trees

REV Center for Optimal Living

Natural Affinity Soap

Home & Garden
423-493-9511
