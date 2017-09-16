Crabtree Farms Fall Plant Sale and Festival

Crabtree's Fall Plant Sale and Festival offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb and flower starts for your fall garden, as well as seed for fall vegetables best sown directly, and cover crop for gardeners looking feed and secure their soil during the fall and winter months. With free fall gardening workshops, music, local arts and crafts vendors, local food vendors, and children's activities, the festival provides a day of fun and educational opportunities for the whole family.
Workshop Schedule:
11am - Mushrooming Workshop with 2 Angels Mushrooms
12pm - Fall Gardening Tips with Joel Houser
1pm - Composting Demonstration with Bud Hines from The Master Gardeners
Live Music From:
11:30am - Just Us Gals
Vendors:
2 Angels Mushroom Farm, mushrooms & logs
Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, information
Down to Earth, culinary & medicinal herb plants & coneflowers
Trailhead Nursery, native perennials, ferns, grasses, shrubs & trees
REV Center for Optimal Living
Natural Affinity Soap