Crabtree Farms Spring Plant Sale & Festival

× Expand Crabtree Farms Spring Plant Sale at Crabtree Farms!

Crabtree's 2022 Spring Plant Sale & Festival offers sustainably grown vegetable, fruit, herb and flower starts for your spring/summer garden and seeds for vegetables best sown directly.

Music, arts & crafts vendors, food and children's activities will round out the event to make it a great day at the farm.

Daily Schedule:

Friday, April 22nd: 11am-3pm (plants only)

Saturday, April 23rd, 9am-3pm (full festival)

Sunday, April 24th, 11am-3pm (full festival)

Vendors: Vendors: 2 Angels Mushroom Farm, That Elderberry Lady, Bird Fork Farm, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Waterways, Full Circle Candles, Has Been Metalworks, Inspire Chiropractic, Tri-State Bluebird Society, The Midsouth Women's Herbal Conference, AIM Center, OMG Honey, Nature's Solutions USA, Snapdragon Hemp, Purple Top Ceramics, Michelle's Naturals, Linda's Garden Bling, The Glass Garden, Charlie's Wholesome Snacks & Treats, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and The Spiral Bear.

If you would like to be considered for a vendor spot, please fill out the application here.

Food: Street Quesadilla + Sno Top Shaved Ice and Coffee.

Music: Saturday (Sharla June, Eddie Gwaltney, and Just Us Girls) + Sunday (Rich Daigle, Ariel Omarzu, and Craig Hendricks)

If you would like to play music during the festival, please email us at info@crabtreefarms.org. Musicians receive a Crabtree Farms gift certificate in exchange.

Volunteer Sign Up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45afaf28a4f4c43-spring

Thank you to our partners: EPB, Lupi's Pizza Pies, Fidelity Trust Company, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Chattanooga Times Free Press and Compost House. Their endorsement helps us provide fresh, healthy food + networking and educational opportunities for our community. We're grateful for their support!

Cash, debit/credit cards and SNAP benefits are accepted forms of payments.

*Please Note: At the conclusion of the Spring Plant Sale & Festival, all plants that are left over from the festival will be inventoried and uploaded to Barn2Door. On Monday, April 25th (by evening), we will post the link to Barn2Door for online ordering. These remaining plants can be ordered for pick up on April 28th-30th (Thursday-Saturday).