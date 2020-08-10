Crafting For A Cause

to

Pinspiration Chattanooga 2275 Gunbarrel Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Crafting For A Cause

Join us this Monday and Craft for a Cause!! We are opening Monday to help raise funds for Jeremy’s effort in Real Men Wear Pink. 15% of all sales will be donated to his effort. This is a great chance to get out craft with your friends and family and give back at the same time!!

Since our studio is not typically opening during these hours, we will not be able to take reservations online. However, you can let us know through our pages or by giving us a call! We hope to see you all Monday!

Info

Pinspiration Chattanooga 2275 Gunbarrel Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers
to
Google Calendar - Crafting For A Cause - 2020-08-10 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crafting For A Cause - 2020-08-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crafting For A Cause - 2020-08-10 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crafting For A Cause - 2020-08-10 16:00:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 10, 2020

Tuesday

August 11, 2020

Wednesday

August 12, 2020

Thursday

August 13, 2020

Friday

August 14, 2020

Saturday

August 15, 2020

Sunday

August 16, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse