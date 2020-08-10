Crafting For A Cause

Join us this Monday and Craft for a Cause!! We are opening Monday to help raise funds for Jeremy’s effort in Real Men Wear Pink. 15% of all sales will be donated to his effort. This is a great chance to get out craft with your friends and family and give back at the same time!!

Since our studio is not typically opening during these hours, we will not be able to take reservations online. However, you can let us know through our pages or by giving us a call! We hope to see you all Monday!