Crafting Your Personal Mission Statement

Do you know where you are and where you are going? Is the direction you are headed in line with where you want your life to go?

In a world where we are constantly bombarded with the messages about other people's agendas, it is important to know what you stand for and what you stand against. In this interactive workshop, teacher Christina Wright will walk you through answering questions that will help you define your personal mission. We are trained to think that we need outside validation that we are on the right track. It is time to get clear so we can stop wasting time on things that do not move the needle.

Christina has developed her personal mission statement to clearly state what is important to her. We will talk about the questions to ask yourself to get an idea of your values and clarify the points your mission statement needs to be effective.

About the teacher:

Christina Wright is the CEO & Founder of The Sustainable Soul & The Sustainable Soul Sisterhood, a women's empowerment coaching company & community. She helps women overcome impostor syndrome & playing small through sales, leadership & strategy coaching. An Atlanta native, Christina moved to Chattanooga aka Heaven on Earth almost 4 years ago. For the past 3 years she has been helping women unpack their self love & self worth stories so they can show up authentically & intentionally on the daily. Christina is a graduate of The University of Georgia and tapped out of the corporate America rat race as a VP of Business Development. She & her husband are foster parents to teen boys & she mentors young ladies at CGLA.