Crafting Your Personal Mission Statement - ONLINE CLASS

Is the direction you are headed in line with where you want your life to go?

In a world where we are constantly bombarded with the messages about other people's agendas, it is important to know what you stand for and what you stand against. In this interactive workshop, teacher Christina Wright will walk you through answering questions that will help you define your personal mission. We are trained to think that we need outside validation that we are on the right track. It is time to get clear so we can stop wasting time on things that do not move the needle.

Christina has developed her personal mission statement to clearly state what is important to her. We will talk about the questions to ask yourself to get an idea of your values and clarify the points your mission statement needs to be effective.