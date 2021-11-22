Cranberry Jam: Food Drive & Concert

to

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with co-workers and friends at the Cranberry Jam Concert & Food Drive.

While Gratefull (formerly known as One Table) is not taking place this year, River City Company is offering you the opportunity to give back while having a great time!

Bring non-perishable food, canned food items, and unopened cutlery packs which will be donated to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.

COVID-19 Statement: River City Company has taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists, and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending the Cranberry Jam.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By attending the Cranberry Jam, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19

Info

Miller Plaza 850 Market Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Food & Drink
4232653700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cranberry Jam: Food Drive & Concert - 2021-11-22 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cranberry Jam: Food Drive & Concert - 2021-11-22 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cranberry Jam: Food Drive & Concert - 2021-11-22 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cranberry Jam: Food Drive & Concert - 2021-11-22 11:30:00 ical

Be A Winner With The Pulse!

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

November 2, 2021

Wednesday

November 3, 2021

Thursday

November 4, 2021

Friday

November 5, 2021

Saturday

November 6, 2021

Sunday

November 7, 2021

Monday

November 8, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours