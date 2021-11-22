Cranberry Jam: Food Drive & Concert

× Expand River City Company Cranberry Jam

Celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with co-workers and friends at the Cranberry Jam Concert & Food Drive.

While Gratefull (formerly known as One Table) is not taking place this year, River City Company is offering you the opportunity to give back while having a great time!

Bring non-perishable food, canned food items, and unopened cutlery packs which will be donated to the Chattanooga Community Kitchen.

COVID-19 Statement: River City Company has taken enhanced health and safety measures for you, our artists, and employees. You must follow all posted instructions while attending the Cranberry Jam.

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public space where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable.

By attending the Cranberry Jam, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19