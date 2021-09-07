Crayola-graphy 101

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Crayola-graphy 101

Ready to learn how to letter with the markers you have at home? Join us to learn how to hand letter with Crayola markers! We will learn a modern script and all the tricks of the trade to get started.

All supplies included. Masks encouraged.

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Crayola-graphy 101 - 2021-09-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Crayola-graphy 101 - 2021-09-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Crayola-graphy 101 - 2021-09-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Crayola-graphy 101 - 2021-09-07 18:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

August 26, 2021

Friday

August 27, 2021

Saturday

August 28, 2021

Sunday

August 29, 2021

Monday

August 30, 2021

Tuesday

August 31, 2021

Wednesday

September 1, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours