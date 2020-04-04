Crayola-graphy 101 - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Ready to learn how to letter with the markers you have at home?  Join us to learn how to hand letter with Crayola markers!  We will learn a modern script and all the tricks of the trade to get started.

Supplies: All you need is a Crayola broad tip, Crayola super tip, or similar marker!  Tracing paper is optional. A printable packet will be sent to you upon signing up.

About the teacher:

Lesley Miller is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina and has gradually been moving west for the past fifteen years. She spent many years teaching elementary school and middle school science in Knoxville. When her son turned one, she left the classroom to stay home with him and eventually found her way to hand lettering, after spending a lot of time admiring it on Instagram! As a crafty kid and an adult scrapbooker, hand lettering gave her a new way to express her creativity and love of letters! Lesley is so excited to be an editor and contributing artist for Penultimate Magazine. She has been lettering for about two years and teaching lettering for almost one. Lesley promises that you will walk out of class with the tools you need to get started on your own lettering journey!

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
4235212643
