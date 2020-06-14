× Expand The Chattery Create Your Own Butterfly Garden

Attract butterflies all summer long!

Join Gardenchick’s Karen Creel in this fun class where we will discuss what you’ll need to attract butterflies to your garden and together, we will make an easy DIY butterfly “puddler“ out of terracotta pots.

Supplies needed if you want to make your puddler during the class. Participants can also watch and ask questions to make their puddler later.

Terracotta pot and saucer (size depends on how large you want your puddler to be)

Play sand (One bag will do! Will need a couple of cups.)

Compost (One bag will do! Will need a couple of cups.)

Decorative rocks or beach glass

Acrylic paint for outdoor projects

Stencil if you like, but not necessary

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/create-your-own-butterfly-garden-online-class-tickets-106564346830

About the teacher:

Karen Creel is the owner of Gardenchick. She lives on 4 acres in Chickamauga where she Gardens, creates DIY projects with her “junk” finds, and raises a few hens. Bees will be added in April and the urban homestead will be complete! After purchasing handcrafted soap for years, she attended several classes and started making her own, selling at craft shows and on her Etsy site. Created with natural ingredients including oils, herbs, honey and beeswax, her products include soap, lip balms, lotion bars, and herbal salves. You can keep up with her projects, and receive gardening and urban homesteading tips on her blog www.Gardenchick.com

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording. Links are available longer than 24 hours upon request.