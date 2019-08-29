Create Your Own Hanging Terrarium

Terrariums are perfect low maintenance, no fuss plant homes that make awesome gifts and can easily elevate a home's décor. In this class, you'll learn how to make a colorful, easy to care for hanging terrarium and receive tips and lessons on how to keep it healthy. We will talk about the different types of terrariums and why it works to create a mini-ecosystem.

The class will include all materials necessary to create a terrarium, including the glass container.

About the teacher:

Liza Greever is a florist who specifies in weddings and special events. She started Fox & Fern in the spring of 2015 and has done hundreds of beautiful weddings and large scale events in the greater Chattanooga area. The shop can be found on Chestnut Street in downtown Chattanooga. She has a background in art and design from the University of Maine, her sculpture concentration translated well into learning floral design. Liza loves all flowers but is especially fond of lush greenery and blue delphinium , she also loves a good fluffy garden rose. Liza's personal design style is mid-century modern, meets eclectic bohemian. Liza lives in Chattanooga with her rocker husband, TJ Greever, their son Dunagan and Boston Terriers, Tuesday and Ballie.