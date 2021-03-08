How to Create a Rockstar LinkedIn Profile

How to Create a Rockstar LinkedIn Profile

In this workshop, you will work with a Fortune 500 professional and entrepreneur on creating and optimizing your LinkedIn profile. You will learn about LinkedIn basics, what to include in your profile, and review what's expected by recruiters and fellow professionals in the LinkedIn network. Please check out more details below:

Topics Covered:

Overview of LinkedIn

Summary creation

Do's and Don'ts

Creating your profile

Getting engaged on LinkedIn

Relevant Content

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

Info

Business & Career, Education & Learning
4235212643
