Create and Sip: Mother Nature

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Celebrate Earth Day with the Hunter! First, take a guided walk around the bluff to collect materials for your project. Then, use your found objects to create an assemblage shadow box with hand decorated paper inspired by the Hunter’s collection and its natural surroundings.

Pricing: $25 registration ($21 for museum members). This program is open to ages 21+ and all experience levels. Supplies and one glass of wine are included.

Register here: https://47964.blackbaudhosting.com/47964/Create-and-Sip-Making-Art-from-Nature

