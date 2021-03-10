How to Create a Sustainable Wardrobe

Sustainable fashion isn’t hard to achieve!

In this class, you will learn what a sustainable wardrobe is and why it is important. You will learn about fabrics, sustainable practices in fashion and how to determine if clothing is actually sustainable. Advice and tips will help you through the process and you will leave class with actionable steps to create your own sustainable wardrobe.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/10/how-to-create-a-sustainable-wardrobe

About the instructor:

Heather Jimerson has lived in Chattanooga for the last 20 years. She has been a science teacher for 10 years, teaching biology, marine science, and environmental science. Her love of science, the environment, animal rights and human rights led her to create Altruiste. She wants to help people make more conscious choices in their everyday lives.