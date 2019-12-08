Creating a 2020 Vision Board

Are you ready to manifest a new destination for 2020? Are you ready to see with 2020 clarity?

Come and let us help you put together a dynamic vision board that will help you bring clarity and document goals that will give you constant inspiration as you journey through the next year. All supplies will be provided to help you make your vision come to life but bring any old magazines and other types of inspiration you want to use.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.