Creating a 2020 Vision Board

to Google Calendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Are you ready to manifest a new destination for 2020? Are you ready to see with 2020 clarity?

Come and let us help you put together a dynamic vision board that will help you bring clarity and document goals that will give you constant inspiration as you journey through the next year. All supplies will be provided to help you make your vision come to life but bring any old magazines and other types of inspiration you want to use.

About the teacher:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00 iCalendar - Creating a 2020 Vision Board - 2019-12-08 15:00:00
DI 16.48

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

November 29, 2019

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Wednesday

December 4, 2019

Thursday

December 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours