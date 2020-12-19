Creating a 2021 Marketing Strategy

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Creating a 2021 Marketing Strategy

We’re all ready for 2020 to be over. So let’s start out the new year right by being ready before it gets here!

Join us for a Marketing Strategy class where we’ll focus on 2021. Where do I start? Can I plan too much? What’s the most important part of planning for the future? Let’s talk about it.

About the teacher:

Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
