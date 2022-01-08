Creating a 2022 Marketing Strategy (Online)

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery:

Gear up for the new year with a rock solid marketing strategy for your business!

Join us for this Marketing Strategy class where we’ll focus on 2022.

Where do I start? Can I plan too much? What’s the most important part of planning for the future? Let’s talk about it.

About the Instructor: Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions, Business & Career, Education & Learning
423-521-2643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Creating a 2022 Marketing Strategy (Online) - 2022-01-08 14:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creating a 2022 Marketing Strategy (Online) - 2022-01-08 14:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creating a 2022 Marketing Strategy (Online) - 2022-01-08 14:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creating a 2022 Marketing Strategy (Online) - 2022-01-08 14:30:00 ical

Entertainment Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

January 6, 2022

Friday

January 7, 2022

Saturday

January 8, 2022

Sunday

January 9, 2022

Monday

January 10, 2022

Tuesday

January 11, 2022

Wednesday

January 12, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours