Creating a 2022 Marketing Strategy (Online)

× Expand Photo by Leone Venter on Unsplash Creating a 2022 Marketing Strategy

Presented by The Chattery:

Gear up for the new year with a rock solid marketing strategy for your business!

Join us for this Marketing Strategy class where we’ll focus on 2022.

Where do I start? Can I plan too much? What’s the most important part of planning for the future? Let’s talk about it.

About the Instructor: Born and raised in Chattanooga, Jordan Scruggs is a communicator and activist specializing in human rights, racial justice and LGBTQ rights. Their passion comes from being raised by people who stressed the importance of change through community action. Scruggs had their digital communications work highlighted by Organizing For Action and was able to introduce President Obama because of it in November of 2015. They have currently worked with national and local organizations in Chattanooga, TN such as Chattanooga’s Urban League, the City of Chattanooga, and RISE. In 2020 Jordan can’t wait to keep creating and working with local non-profits.