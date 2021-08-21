Creating a Boho Rainbow Quilt

Learn to sew curves as you create this boho rainbow quilt! In this class, students will learn how to cut and piece curves using Melissa's favorite techniques as they create a boho rainbow block together. Using the Boho Rainbow pattern and Melissa's guidance, students can then continue on to make their own small modern quilt with this trending motif. Play with colors and layouts to make it your own.

A pattern ($12 value!) and instructions will be provided via a download link upon sign up.

About the instructor:

Melissa de Leon Mason is a modern quilt designer and teacher. Her work has been displayed in museums and shows like QuiltCon and the International Quilt Festival. She has also been featured in publications such as Curated Quilts and Make Modern Magazine. You can find her on Instagram @quiltallthethings_ or on her website www.quiltallthethings.com.