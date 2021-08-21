Creating a Boho Rainbow Quilt

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Creating a Boho Rainbow Quilt

Learn to sew curves as you create this boho rainbow quilt! In this class, students will learn how to cut and piece curves using Melissa's favorite techniques as they create a boho rainbow block together. Using the Boho Rainbow pattern and Melissa's guidance, students can then continue on to make their own small modern quilt with this trending motif. Play with colors and layouts to make it your own.

A pattern ($12 value!) and instructions will be provided via a download link upon sign up.

About the instructor:

Melissa de Leon Mason is a modern quilt designer and teacher. Her work has been displayed in museums and shows like QuiltCon and the International Quilt Festival. She has also been featured in publications such as Curated Quilts and Make Modern Magazine. You can find her on Instagram @quiltallthethings_ or on her website www.quiltallthethings.com.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Creating a Boho Rainbow Quilt - 2021-08-21 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creating a Boho Rainbow Quilt - 2021-08-21 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creating a Boho Rainbow Quilt - 2021-08-21 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creating a Boho Rainbow Quilt - 2021-08-21 13:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

August 12, 2021

Friday

August 13, 2021

Saturday

August 14, 2021

Sunday

August 15, 2021

Monday

August 16, 2021

Tuesday

August 17, 2021

Wednesday

August 18, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours