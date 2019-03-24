Last year, Charles Troy delighted Chattanooga with his presentation "The Creation of West Side Story" and the celebration of Leonard Bernstein Centennial. Canine-a-Hora Productions is proud to bring him back on Sunday, March 24 for "The Creation of Fiddler on the Roof."

Mr. Troy is a Chicago-based musical historian and graphic designer who combines original graphics, audio tracks, historic video clips, and a thoroughly-researched narrative that weaves pertinent events into a cohesive, dramatic and visually seamless tale.

Mr. Troy will be joined by five well-known Chattanooga performers who will enhance his presentation with music and song:

Bryony Stroud-Watson on violin

Gordon Inman on clarinet

Ed Bergin on accordion

Vocalist Joel Scribner

Vocalist Samantha Teter