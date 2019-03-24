The Creation of Fiddler on the Roof

Girls Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Last year, Charles Troy delighted Chattanooga with his presentation "The Creation of West Side Story" and the celebration of Leonard Bernstein Centennial. Canine-a-Hora Productions is proud to bring him back on Sunday, March 24 for "The Creation of Fiddler on the Roof."

Mr. Troy is a Chicago-based musical historian and graphic designer who combines original graphics, audio tracks, historic video clips, and a thoroughly-researched narrative that weaves pertinent events into a cohesive, dramatic and visually seamless tale.

Mr. Troy will be joined by five well-known Chattanooga performers who will enhance his presentation with music and song:

Bryony Stroud-Watson on violin

Gordon Inman on clarinet

Ed Bergin on accordion

Vocalist Joel Scribner

Vocalist Samantha Teter

