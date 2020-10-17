Creative Community Day

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Designed for our youngest guests, Creative Community Days are interactive and engaging. You’ll make murals, learn to weave, enjoy story time, and look for art in a scavenger hunt. See the new exhibition, The F Word: We Mean Female!, then seek, build, learn, and play your way through the museum.

Reserve your spot for an hour-long session here. Safety is our top priority, so masks and physical distancing are required.

Each session has a limit of only ten families, so don’t wait to register. Regular admission rates apply. Guests aged 5 and older must wear a mask.

Session Times

10:00am-11:00am

11:30am-12:30pm

1:00pm-2:00pm

2:30pm-3:30pm

Contact Kris Bespalec (cbespalec@huntermuseum.org) with any questions.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
4232670968
