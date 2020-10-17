Creative Community Day

Designed for our youngest guests, Creative Community Days are interactive and engaging. You’ll make murals, learn to weave, enjoy story time, and look for art in a scavenger hunt. See the new exhibition, The F Word: We Mean Female!, then seek, build, learn, and play your way through the museum.

Reserve your spot for an hour-long session here. Safety is our top priority, so masks and physical distancing are required.

Each session has a limit of only ten families, so don’t wait to register. Regular admission rates apply. Guests aged 5 and older must wear a mask.

Session Times

10:00am-11:00am

11:30am-12:30pm

1:00pm-2:00pm

2:30pm-3:30pm

Contact Kris Bespalec (cbespalec@huntermuseum.org) with any questions.