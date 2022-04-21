× Expand thechattery.org Creative Writing with Fun Prompts

This fun free flowing 90 min creative writing class will offer a series of fun timed writing prompts to spark your imagination. The prompts will inspire whatever you feel like writing - fiction, poetry, nonfiction/memoir, lyric-hybrid – sky’s the limit! This class welcomes all writers at any stage in their writing journey. Note: If you have attended a prompt-writing class at The Chattery before this class will feature all new prompts and inspiration.

Please bring your own writing tools (notebook/pen, laptop, etc.).

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.