Creative Writing with Fun Prompts

to

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

This fun free flowing 90 min creative writing class will offer a series of fun timed writing prompts to spark your imagination. The prompts will inspire whatever you feel like writing - fiction, poetry, nonfiction/memoir, lyric-hybrid – sky’s the limit! This class welcomes all writers at any stage in their writing journey. Note: If you have attended a prompt-writing class at The Chattery before this class will feature all new prompts and inspiration.

Please bring your own writing tools (notebook/pen, laptop, etc.).

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Anneli Matheson’s essay “A Wander Down Dried Seafood Street” was a runner-up in Sweet Lit’s 2020 Flash Essay Contest. Her stories and essays have appeared in The Ilanot Review, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, 5x5, and Lowestoft Chronicle, among others. One of her favorite projects of all time was co-editing the poetry cookbook Feast: Poetry and Recipes for a Full Seating at Dinner (Black Lawrence Press, 2015). She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from City University of Hong Kong, and is working on her first novel.

Info

The Chattery Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Creative Writing with Fun Prompts - 2022-04-21 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creative Writing with Fun Prompts - 2022-04-21 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creative Writing with Fun Prompts - 2022-04-21 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creative Writing with Fun Prompts - 2022-04-21 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

April 11, 2022

Tuesday

April 12, 2022

Wednesday

April 13, 2022

Thursday

April 14, 2022

Friday

April 15, 2022

Saturday

April 16, 2022

Sunday

April 17, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours