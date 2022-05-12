× Expand thechattery.org Creative Writing: The Hero's Journey

In this class, you will learn about the classic Hero's Journey, as interpreted by Joseph Campbell, breaking it down into amazingly easy and accessible writing exercises. You will leave the class with the outline of your own novel or blockbuster movie script (the one you hadn't realized was in you yet!) and much more. This class is fun, practical, and illuminating -- you may say, writing my novel was that easy?!

Please note: masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Judith Hurst started her professional life as a fine art photographer and homeschooling mom, later enjoying many years as a teacher in the Broward County school system in Florida. The work was profoundly rewarding, but the system itself, was not. Eventually, her soul was prompted to start her own school, Yellow Wood Learning Community, where pupils enjoyed a less rigid curriculum and where every learner was supported in his/her true and unique learning style and speed. Students thrived and uncovered the joy of discovering their own respective, authentic inner voices.