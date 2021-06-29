Crisis Mode: A Different Kind Of Storytelling

Welcome to a brand new storytelling show where local comedians tell the stories they can't tell anywhere else. Most comics have lived through hilarious nightmares that we still hesitate to talk about onstage, usually out of fear of embarrassing themselves or someone else. But in a cozy place like this with Absolutely No Recording Allowed? We can do that. These are the stories we can't tell anywhere else, with your host Donnie Marsh and featuring Carlette Jennings, Bridgette Martin, Matt Harris, and Courtenay Cholovich. The show is free but by all means Venmo and cash tips are welcome and appreciated. See Less