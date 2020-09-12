× Expand Almanac Supply Co and The Chattery Crystals 101

Crystals 101

Crystals 101 will teach you everything you need to know to start a crystal collection and practice! We will cover the basics of the geological features of crystals and demystify how crystals work by exploring scientific theories and applications. Plus, participants will receive my list of the top five crystals that every crystal lover should have in their collection regardless of experience level.

No materials are required for this course, visit Almanac Supply Co. to shop local for crystals and more!

Class details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/12/crystals-101

About the teacher:

Meri Wright is a native Chattanoogan artist and maker. As the business manager for Almanac Supply Co. Meri has worked to increase community awareness of crystals and the benefits of working with them. Formerly a "crystal cynic," Meri has learned to embrace crystals and their energetic qualities through a daily crystal practice and plenty of research. Outside of the Almanac studio, Meri is most often found tending to her vegetable garden, creating illustrations, and spending time with her son, partner, and pets.