CSO Chamber Concert

Google Calendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

On Sunday, March 15, join the CSO as they perform a chamber concert worthy of the divine, accompanied by the beautiful choreography of The Chattanooga Ballet beginning at 3 p.m. The concert will feature Stravinsky’s Apollo Musagète, Mendelssohn’s Konzertstück – No. 1 in F minor for Clarinet, and Mozart’s Symphony No. 41 “Jupiter.”

Info

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00 iCalendar - CSO Chamber Concert - 2020-03-15 15:00:00
DI 17.09

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 27, 2020

Friday

February 28, 2020

Saturday

February 29, 2020

Sunday

March 1, 2020

Monday

March 2, 2020

Tuesday

March 3, 2020

Wednesday

March 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours