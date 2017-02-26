CSO "Side-By-Side"

The CSO Orchestra and the CSO Youth Orchestras join together for a “Side-By-Side” Concert on February 26, 2017

Violin soloist Hayden Daniel appears in Concerto No. 1 for Violin by Kabalevsky.

Cello Soloist Juliette Blais appears in Concerto No. 1 for Cello by Saint-Saëns.

Chattanooga, TN – The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO) and the CSO Youth Orchestras (CSOYO) present a unique event, featuring not only two of the youth orchestras in concert (Symphony and Philharmonic), but also the CSO Orchestra and the CSOYO Symphony combined. This event gives CSOYO students a chance to learn more about their craft by working alongside the CSO musicians, and gives the audience a chance to hear the huge sound of 150 musicians together on the Tivoli stage.

In addition to providing the up-and-coming CSOYO musicians the chance to play alongside professional musicians, the program also features the top two winners of the 2016 CSOYO Concerto Competition, Juliette Blais and Hayden Daniel, in performances of their winning pieces with the CSO Orchestra. Please join us for a delightful afternoon of works by Bizet, Gershwin, Saint-Saëns, Dvořák, and Von Suppé.

Admission is $15 for adults and $7 for children and students. Tickets are available online at www.chattanoogasymphony.org and through the CSO Office (423.267.8583). Doors open at 2:00pm. Call 423.267.9011 for more information.

CSO-CSOYO Side-By-Side Concert

Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 3:00pm

Tivoli Theatre

Sandy Morris, conductor, CSOYO Philharmonic

Gary Wilkes, conductor, CSOYO Symphony

Kayoko Dan, conductor, CSO Orchestra