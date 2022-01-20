CSO String Quintet

to

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Enjoy bright music to light a dark winter's night and sip sophisticated beverages with tasty treats to warm your spirit at a free community concert at the Walden's Ridge Civic League, 2501 Fairmount Pike in Walden on Signal Mountain.

The String Quintet of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera is composed of principal members from the orchestra. The CSO quintets regularly perform in over 60 schools annually for over 20,000 students and perform in a variety of other community locations including libraries, hospitals, public parks, and community centers like the Civic League. Musicians of the quintets are some of the finest musicians in the area, performing and teaching regularly throughout the community.

Info

Walden's Ridge Civic League 2501 Fairmount Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
423-886-4568
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - CSO String Quintet - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - CSO String Quintet - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - CSO String Quintet - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - CSO String Quintet - 2022-01-20 19:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

December 30, 2021

Friday

December 31, 2021

Saturday

January 1, 2022

Sunday

January 2, 2022

Monday

January 3, 2022

Tuesday

January 4, 2022

Wednesday

January 5, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours