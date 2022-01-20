CSO String Quintet

× Expand Chattanooga Symphony and Opera The CSO Quintet left to right: Josh Holritz, first violin; Megan Chisom (hidden), viola; Taylor Brown, bass; Sherry Peck, second violin; Ben Van Winkle, cello.

Enjoy bright music to light a dark winter's night and sip sophisticated beverages with tasty treats to warm your spirit at a free community concert at the Walden's Ridge Civic League, 2501 Fairmount Pike in Walden on Signal Mountain.

The String Quintet of the Chattanooga Symphony and Opera is composed of principal members from the orchestra. The CSO quintets regularly perform in over 60 schools annually for over 20,000 students and perform in a variety of other community locations including libraries, hospitals, public parks, and community centers like the Civic League. Musicians of the quintets are some of the finest musicians in the area, performing and teaching regularly throughout the community.