× Expand Brandon Bronkema Want to learn how to cultivate mushrooms?

Are you interested in a beginners guide to growing edible and medicinal mushrooms?

Edible and medicinal mushrooms are a fast growing industry for good reason. Many fast and easy to grow mushrooms are high in protein, nutritionally dense, and can be grown off of things headed for the landfill. Mushrooms are a great sustainable food option requiring less water, less land, and actually helps assist in building healthy soil.

Mushroom Cultivation 102 will go into detail on exactly how to grow mushrooms in a variety of different settings. We’ll cover how to grow mushrooms from spent agricultural wastes like corn, straw, hay, manure, as well as sawdust, logs, wood chips, and more. We’ll talk about some equipment that makes cultivation easier and more efficient as well as low tech methods that can be done almost anywhere in the world.

Some other things covered will be pasteurization and sterilization times and temperatures, hydration rates, spawning rates, and more.

We will cover information on cultivating mushrooms for their medicinal benefits as well as how to extract those medicinal compounds using both water and alcohol to make medicinal teas and tinctures of a wide variety of different mushrooms.

By the end of the class and with good notes you’ll be able to start cultivating your own mushrooms at home, making your own medicinal mushroom teas and tinctures.

This is an entry level class for anyone interested in learning more about growing mushrooms and how to bring what they have to offer into your daily life. No prior experience or knowledge needed.

Contact Ashley Clayton at 423-493-9155 or email: aclayton@crabtreefarms.org for more information or if you have any questions.

Please Note: Sometimes, we don't make the ticket minimum, therefore, we have to reschedule the class or cancel. Please check your email and spam folder 48 hours before scheduled class to see if there has been a change. Thank you!

Refund Policy: Refunds can be requested up to 7 days before the start of a workshop for a full refund. To request a refund, please email Ashley Clayton at aclayton@crabtreefarms.org. If you find that you can’t attend the workshop, but it is too late to request a refund, you are welcome to gift to the workshop to someone else.