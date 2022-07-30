Cumberland Caverns Presents: 10,000 Maniacs

× Expand Davila Photography Experience your favorite bands 333 feet underground in the Volcano Room inside Cumberland Caverns, Tennessee’s largest show cave.

Celebrating their 40th Anniversary, 10,000 Maniacs has a lot in common with Jamestown, New York, the city that spawned them back in 1981. Both are honest and hardworking, a step outside the mainstream, and both possess a bit of magic. “It’s a city of blue-collar poetry,” says keyboardist Dennis Drew. “And that’s what we’re about, real-life stories. We’re a family, we do real work and we keep moving forward.” The band has covered plenty of ground in its 40 years, from cult-stardom to international stardom, to their current status as a cornerstone alternative band. But the sound and spirit of 10,000 Maniacs remains consistent. Their live show embraces their entire catalogue, and it will sound even better 333 feet below in the Volcano Room at Cumberland Caverns Live.

TICKETS:

Premium Access $67.50 First Access at 1:45 pm

Early $57.50 Entry at 1:55 pm

General Admission $47.50 Entry at 2:05 pm