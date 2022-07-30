Cumberland Caverns Presents: 10,000 Maniacs

to

Cumberland Caverns 1437 Cumberland Caverns Road, McMinnville, Tennessee 37110

Celebrating their 40th Anniversary, 10,000 Maniacs has a lot in common with Jamestown, New York, the city that spawned them back in 1981. Both are honest and hardworking, a step outside the mainstream, and both possess a bit of magic. “It’s a city of blue-collar poetry,” says keyboardist Dennis Drew. “And that’s what we’re about, real-life stories. We’re a family, we do real work and we keep moving forward.” The band has covered plenty of ground in its 40 years, from cult-stardom to international stardom, to their current status as a cornerstone alternative band. But the sound and spirit of 10,000 Maniacs remains consistent. Their live show embraces their entire catalogue, and it will sound even better 333 feet below in the Volcano Room at Cumberland Caverns Live.

TICKETS:

Premium Access $67.50 First Access at 1:45 pm

Early $57.50 Entry at 1:55 pm

General Admission $47.50 Entry at 2:05 pm

Info

Cumberland Caverns 1437 Cumberland Caverns Road, McMinnville, Tennessee 37110
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Cumberland Caverns Presents: 10,000 Maniacs - 2022-07-30 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cumberland Caverns Presents: 10,000 Maniacs - 2022-07-30 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cumberland Caverns Presents: 10,000 Maniacs - 2022-07-30 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cumberland Caverns Presents: 10,000 Maniacs - 2022-07-30 15:00:00 ical

Featured Dining Profile

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

April 5, 2022

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Thursday

April 7, 2022

Friday

April 8, 2022

Saturday

April 9, 2022

Sunday

April 10, 2022

Monday

April 11, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours