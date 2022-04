Cumberland Caverns Presents: Brett Dennen

× Expand Davila Photography Experience your favorite bands 333 feet underground in the Volcano Room inside Cumberland Caverns, Tennessee’s largest show cave.

Brett Dennen has firmly claimed his position in American folk music. His decade-plus career has produced a successful string of albums and four Top Ten AAA singles including "Make You Crazy," "Wild Child," and "Already Gone." The flame-haired, six-foot-five singer-songwriter has a gift for meditating on life's most meaningful subjects with equal parts innocence and razor-sharp wit. Join Brett Dennen 333 ft below on Saturday, May 28, at Cumberland Caverns Live.

TICKETS:

Premium Access $60.00 First access 1:45 pm

Early $50.00 Entry at 1:55 pm

General Admission $40.00 Entry at 2:05 pm