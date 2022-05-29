Cumberland Caverns Presents: Spin Doctors

× Expand Davila Photography Experience your favorite bands 333 feet underground in the Volcano Room inside Cumberland Caverns, Tennessee’s largest show cave.

Thirty years. It’s an eternity in rock ‘n’ roll, and a marathon for the bands who fly its tattered flag. The Spin Doctors are the last men standing, still making music like their lives depend on it, still riding the bus, still shaking the room. The GRAMMY nominated multi-platinum album selling band behind such hits as “Two Princes,” “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong,” “You Let Your Heart Go Too Fast,” and “Jimmy Olsen Blues” ventures 333 feet below to Cumberland Caverns’ Volcano Room on Sunday, May 29 for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

TICKETS:

Premium Access $75.00 First Access at 1:45 pm

Early $65.00 Entry at 1:55 pm

General Admission $55.00 Entry at 2:05 pm