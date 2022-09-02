Cup-A-Palooza

to

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

In-Town Gallery presents a joint show by master potters Laurie Graham and Jonathan Clardy. The title of their show is “Cup-A-Palooza”, and that’s just what it is. They’ve created cups, mugs and all manner of drinking utensils in configurations from traditional to whimsical. Clardy and Graham have stretched the limits of their craft and created something for everyone. “Cup-A-Palooza” will be a treasure store of one-of-a-kind gifts. Beginning with a reception Friday, September 2nd from 5-8 pm, “Cup-A-Palooza” will run through September 30th.

Info

In-Town Gallery 26 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Art & Exhibitions
423-267-9214
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cup-A-Palooza - 2022-09-02 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cup-A-Palooza - 2022-09-02 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cup-A-Palooza - 2022-09-02 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cup-A-Palooza - 2022-09-02 17:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Monday

August 29, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

August 30, 2022

Wednesday

August 31, 2022

Thursday

September 1, 2022

Friday

September 2, 2022

Saturday

September 3, 2022

Sunday

September 4, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours