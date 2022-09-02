× Expand Jonathan Clardy Clardy Cups

In-Town Gallery presents a joint show by master potters Laurie Graham and Jonathan Clardy. The title of their show is “Cup-A-Palooza”, and that’s just what it is. They’ve created cups, mugs and all manner of drinking utensils in configurations from traditional to whimsical. Clardy and Graham have stretched the limits of their craft and created something for everyone. “Cup-A-Palooza” will be a treasure store of one-of-a-kind gifts. Beginning with a reception Friday, September 2nd from 5-8 pm, “Cup-A-Palooza” will run through September 30th.