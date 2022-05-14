Currents Art Show

× Expand MOS River Days, oil on cradled wood panel, 32 x 48 inches

On any given sunny day, paddlers flock to the river seeking cool water, camaraderie, and the challenges of whitewater that criss-cross through the wide swath of the Tennessee River Valley. Misty Ogle Semanco captures these feelings and the beauty of our area's pristine waters in her work “River Days.” This piece epitomizes the moments of companionship the paddlers rely on to tackle the next big challenge around the bend of a fickle river. Misty knows firsthand the gifts of paddling the paths of the area’s rivers, streams, and creeks. She realizes on canvas the places typically only viewed by paddlers as they course through the veins of water that traverse Appalachia.

This particular series is about Misty’s journey to the river. After beating cancer a few years ago, she wanted to replace being in the infusion room with something fulfilling, inspiring, and exciting – and that is how she got into whitewater kayaking. You can see more of Misty’s work at her upcoming show, “Currents” on May 14th from 5:30 - 9:00pm at Wavelength Space, 854 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, 37403, or at mistyogle.com. She will have more than twenty paintings telling stories of days on the river.