Cut Throat Comedy

The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Cut-Throat Comedy is a white-knuckle thrill ride of a game show, hosted by Ryan Darling and Ben Dalby. The show pairs two teams of the best regional standup comedians against one another in physical, mental, and metaphysical challenges. Teams compete to earn sabotages that they can use to derail their opponents final standup performances.  Hot peppers, silly-string fights, snake handling- if it’s sinister, it will be used! All of these challenges and disasters are tied together with stellar, one-of-a-kind performances from great comedians. 

Cut-Throat Comedy is produced by Ryan Darling and Ben Dalby and runs monthly at the Palace Theater in Chattanooga, TN. 

Info
The Palace Theater 818 Georgia Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Comedy
