× Expand thechattery.org Cycle Power with Dr. Tanya Manoni

Feel empowered to embrace your cycle through Hormone Expert Dr. Tanya Manoni's Cycle Power talk.

So many young women grow up embarrassed or ashamed of what makes them biologically female – their menstrual cycle. Many more are placed on oral contraceptive pills without a true medical reason, almost as if it’s a 21st century vitamin cure-all for all “female problems” from skin eruptions to mood changes.

Do you want to embrace your female? Join us to learn from Hormone Expert Dr. Tanya Manoni about how to track your menstrual cycle and how cycle tracking can teach you about your body's inner power.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the teachers:

Tanya Manoni is a Chattanooga-native but earned her BS in chemistry and PharmD at the University of Utah. She brings with her years of experience in compounding and pharmacy corporate management. Tanya professional interests include not only BHRT, women’s health, and dermatology, but also nutrition and fitness, in which she became interested while playing NCAA Division I college soccer While living in Utah, Tanya earned her level 1 certification in avalanche search and rescue, and she continues to enjoy snowboarding, hiking, and mountain biking. She lives in Chattanooga with her husband and two kids, so you will find her running between soccer fields and dance studios in her free time.