× Expand Taylor Schepers Cycle Power Cycle Power presented by Designer Drugs Pharmacy

Feel empowered to embrace your cycle through Hormone Expert Dr. Tanya Manoni's Cycle Power talk.

So many young women grow up embarrassed or ashamed of what makes them biologically female – their menstrual cycle. Many more are placed on oral contraceptive pills without a true medical reason, almost as if it’s a 21st century vitamin cure-all for all “female problems” from skin eruptions to mood changes.

Do you want to embrace your female? Join us to learn from Hormone Expert Dr. Tanya Manoni about how to track your menstrual cycle and how cycle tracking can teach you about your body's inner power.

Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided.