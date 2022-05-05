Cycle Power

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Feel empowered to embrace your cycle through Hormone Expert Dr. Tanya Manoni's Cycle Power talk.

So many young women grow up embarrassed or ashamed of what makes them biologically female – their menstrual cycle. Many more are placed on oral contraceptive pills without a true medical reason, almost as if it’s a 21st century vitamin cure-all for all “female problems” from skin eruptions to mood changes.

Do you want to embrace your female? Join us to learn from Hormone Expert Dr. Tanya Manoni about how to track your menstrual cycle and how cycle tracking can teach you about your body's inner power.

Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
4239542585
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Cycle Power - 2022-05-05 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Cycle Power - 2022-05-05 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Cycle Power - 2022-05-05 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Cycle Power - 2022-05-05 18:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

April 14, 2022

Friday

April 15, 2022

Saturday

April 16, 2022

Sunday

April 17, 2022

Monday

April 18, 2022

Tuesday

April 19, 2022

Wednesday

April 20, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours