The Cycle to Success

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Success can be defined and achieved through reflection and action.

"The Cycle to Success" will teach you how to understand your Happiness Baseline, build to a strong Success Level, and reflect on the actions you will take to get there.

The class is broken down into three sections:

Finding your Baseline: a short reflection on where you currently are.

Raising the Bar: set the bar to where you want to be in three months.

Application and Reflection: Find the 1-to-3 things that will have the biggest positive effect on your life and introduce them.

About the teacher:

Mason Galanto has always had an interest in the processes of life. He graduated with his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Systematizing processes is one of the fundamental strategies in mathematics, so why not use it to provide achievable growth in life? Mason has recently opened his own Math Tutoring and Test prep center, Galanto Academy LLC. He has worked with students and their understanding/confidence in mathematics over the last 8 years. On top of his own business, Mason works directly with ACT as one of the only Certified ACT Trainers in the country. He is a local Chattanoogan who is interested in understanding how people learn and grow.

Info

