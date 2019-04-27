D.L. Yancey II “Life Is Love” Album Celebration

The Spot 1800 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

DLY2's "Safe Haven" Networking Mixer will be celebrating the release of D.L. Yancey’s album “Life Is Love” by creating an enriching experience of music, food, and networking for people who have a heart and passion to impact our society for the better.

The Spot 1800 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Food & Drink
678-889-3592
