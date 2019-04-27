DLY2's "Safe Haven" Networking Mixer will be celebrating the release of D.L. Yancey’s album “Life Is Love” by creating an enriching experience of music, food, and networking for people who have a heart and passion to impact our society for the better.
D.L. Yancey II “Life Is Love” Album Celebration
The Spot 1800 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Thursday
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family OutdoorChattanooga EcoField Day
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsAVA PopUp Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live Music This & ThatImprov For Grown Folks: Jazz & Poetry Edition
Saturday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatBug-a-Palüza
-
Festivals & FairsNational Cornbread Festival
Sunday
-
Charity & Fundraisers This & ThatBug-a-Palüza
-
Festivals & FairsNational Cornbread Festival
-
Festivals & FairsRepticon Chattanooga
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatSpring Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningZentangle Reversed
-
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtful Meditation
-
-
This & ThatChess K-night
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicMegan Howard
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz In The Lounge: Alan Wyatt Quartet