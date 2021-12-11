The Dark Roast Ugly Christmas Sweater/PJ Party!

to

Stone Cup Cafe 208 Frazier Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

D4 presents the Dark Roast Ugly Christmas Sweater/PJ Party! Fa la la la la la la la la! So come and join us as we deck the halls with the ugliest sweaters and pj's of them all!

So wear your best, well your worse. For a chance to win a secret Santa suprise! To the winner goes the spoils, and no it won’t be coal. Don’t miss out!

-$10 cover

-3 bands (Daizy Skies, The Cosmic Twelve, and Eleusis)

-Ugly Sweater Contest

-Suprise gift for the winner!

-9pm-close

-Santa and elves permitted 😉

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs
