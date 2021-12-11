d4 entertainment
D4 PRESENTS THE DARK ROAST UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER/PJ PARTY!
D4 presents the Dark Roast Ugly Christmas Sweater/PJ Party! Fa la la la la la la la la! So come and join us as we deck the halls with the ugliest sweaters and pj's of them all!
So wear your best, well your worse. For a chance to win a secret Santa suprise! To the winner goes the spoils, and no it won’t be coal. Don’t miss out!
-$10 cover
-3 bands (Daizy Skies, The Cosmic Twelve, and Eleusis)
-Ugly Sweater Contest
-Suprise gift for the winner!
-9pm-close
-Santa and elves permitted 😉