D9's 2nd Annual Tin Cup Golf Tournament

Bear Trace at Harrison Bay 8919 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, Tennessee 37341

Please join us at D9's 2nd Annual Tin Cup Golf Tournament! All proceeds from this event will go straight back to D9 in efforts to enhance the educational and developmental opportunities for the public elementary schools in Ooltewah and Harrison.

The golf tournament will take place the beautiful Bear Trace @ Harrison Bay. Bear Trace is a 18 hole Jack Nicklaus signature golf course located 2 miles past Harrison Bay State Park. Loaded with great challenges and surrounded by the beautiful Chickamauga Lake.The greens are Champion Ultradwarf Bermuda.

Individuals - $125

Team $400/4 Person Team

Registration includes green fee, range balls, cart, non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks, snacks, lunch, gift bag, and awards reception immediately following the tournament.

We are currently seeking sponsorships and are offering a variety of sponsorship opportunities. Please contact James Walker for sponsorship information 423.827.5575

Bear Trace at Harrison Bay 8919 Harrison Bay Road, Harrison, Tennessee 37341 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers
