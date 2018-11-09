Dacre Stoker Book Signing

Please join us for a fascinating, fall evening of conversation with author Dacre Stoker, as he discusses his novel DRACUL.

When Bram Stoker submitted Dracula to his publisher in 1897, he included a note to the reader stating he believed the events described in the book really happened. In the wake of Jack, the Ripper’s, reign of violence, Stoker’s publisher feared London could not handle the author’s claim that a supernatural beast stalked their streets. They removed the statement from the manuscript, along with the first hundred pages. The only original draft of the classic novel believed still in existence begins on page 103 and no one alive has seen the original 102 pages. What was in those missing pages?

With special access to Stoker’s notes, texts, and various materials, bestselling authors Dacre Stoker, great-grandnephew of Bram, and J.D. Barker go back to Dracula’s and Bram Stoker’s origins in the supernatural suspense novel DRACUL (G. P. Putnam’s Sons; On Sale October 2, 2018), the first prequel authorized by the Stoker estate.

Featuring fictional characters and historical figures, DRACUL follows Bram Stoker and his siblings as they hunt a dark and powerful presence from their childhood home in Ireland across Europe, to a final confrontation not to be missed. Certain to be a significant publishing event, DRACUL is already set to hit big screens. Paramount Pictures has acquired film rights with Andy Muschietti (2017’s It) directing.

About Dacre StokerDacre Stoker is the great-grandnephew of Bram Stoker and the international bestselling co-author of Dracula: The Un-Dead. He lives in Aiken, South Carolina, with his wife, Jenne, where he manages the Bram Stoker estate.