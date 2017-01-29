Dali Quartet -- Classical Roots / Latin Soul

St. Paul's Episcopal Church 305 W. 7th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents The Dali Quartet, the exciting American string quartet performing an eclectic program featuring Classical Roots (Haydn & Schubert) / Latin Soul (Piazzolla, Amaya, Turina, Villa-Lobos & Paquito D’Rivera). The concert takes place on Sunday, January 29 at 4:00 p.m., at St, Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. 7th Street at Pine). Tickets are $20; $15 for Seniors; $10 for Students. For more information go to the St. Paul’s website: stpaulschatt.org/concert-series/.

"The Dalí Quartet is a remarkable ensemble; it’s a true crossover group in the best sense of the word. Made up entirely of Hispanic musicians who are proud of their roots, they bring together the best music by Latin American and European composers. The result is a rare treat for everyone." (Salt Lake Magazine)

