Dalton Davis Band with Camden Smith Band

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $12

General Admission Day of Show: $15

Country music singer/songwriter Dalton Davis has been playing music for as long as he can remember. A mix of motorcycles, rodeos, Gospel music and traveling shaped his early years, but it was playing on sold out stages throughout adolescence that honed his skills as a performer and a band leader. His live shows are a mix of honky tonk ho downs and rowdy crowd sing alongs. Since releasing his EP, Bad Boy Gospel in early 2021, Dalton has played a slew of shows, going as far as to opening two shows for Grammy nominated country act Midland. Dalton is currently recording his second EP to be released in Spring of 2022.

Camden Smith, originally from Trenton, GA has everything from the wild and reckless party songs to the sweet and charming love songs. Ladies and gentlemen ... Camden Smith.

